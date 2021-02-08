Kamran Bangash condoles with KP Agriculture Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Monday expressed condolence to Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan on death of his elder brother Habibullah Khan.

Kamran Bangash visited Provincial Minister for Agriculture at his residence in Swat and prayed for forgiveness and eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

A large number of locals, members of the provincial assembly, political and social figures also expressed condolences to Mohibullah Khan and his family.