Kamran Bangash Congratulates Newly Elected Body Of Peshawar Press Club

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Kamran Bangash congratulates newly elected body of Peshawar Press Club

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash on Thursday congratulated newly elected body of Peshawar Press Club and assured to resolve all issues of the journalistic community.

He said that press clubs and journalists played a role of bridge between the government and people by highlighting issues in the society.

Kamran Bangash said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had always given priority to timely resolves of journalists. He said that journalists' friendly steps would be taken with consultation of elected representatives of the press club.

He expressed these views during a visit to Peshawar Press Club to congratulate newly elected body.

Director General Information, Imdadullah Khan and focal person to chief minister on social media Syed Forqan Kakahel were also present on this occasion.

In his meeting with newly elected President of Peshawar Press Club, M.Riaz and other members of the body , he conveyed congratulatory messages of Chief Minister. He also met with rival panel and senior journalists present on the occasion.

Kamran Bangash appreciated journalists for holding press club elections peacefully and in democratic manner which shows maturity of Press Club and journalistic community.

