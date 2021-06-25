Kamran Bangash congratulates newly elected representatives of KP parliamentary reporters

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Friday visited the press gallery in the Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly and congratulated the newly elected representatives of the parliamentary reporters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Friday visited the press gallery in the Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly and congratulated the newly elected representatives of the parliamentary reporters.

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa press gallery reporters have unanimous elected Gulzar Mohammad Khan as president, Rasool Dawar as secretary and Rizwan Sheikh as coordinator.

Kamran Bangash said that that role of the parliamentary reporters were very important to make people aware about proceedings the assembly and to strengthen democratic norms.

He said that press gallery committee act as a bridge between the people and Parliament.

He assured all possible assistance to the parliamentary reporters to discharge their journalistic responsibilities in the best manner.

He said that of the newly elected officials will fulfill their responsibilities in an efficient manner with professional dedication.