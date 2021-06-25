UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamran Bangash Congratulates Newly Elected Representatives Of KP Parliamentary Reporters

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:05 PM

Kamran Bangash congratulates newly elected representatives of KP parliamentary reporters

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Friday visited the press gallery in the Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly and congratulated the newly elected representatives of the parliamentary reporters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Friday visited the press gallery in the Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly and congratulated the newly elected representatives of the parliamentary reporters.

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa press gallery reporters have unanimous elected Gulzar Mohammad Khan as president, Rasool Dawar as secretary and Rizwan Sheikh as coordinator.

Kamran Bangash said that that role of the parliamentary reporters were very important to make people aware about proceedings the assembly and to strengthen democratic norms.

He said that press gallery committee act as a bridge between the people and Parliament.

He assured all possible assistance to the parliamentary reporters to discharge their journalistic responsibilities in the best manner.

He said that of the newly elected officials will fulfill their responsibilities in an efficient manner with professional dedication.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Education Parliament All Best

Recent Stories

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

6 minutes ago

Khamenei receives all-Iranian Covid jab

23 seconds ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

25 seconds ago

Modi's claim to restore J&K statehood 'vague, agai ..

26 seconds ago

Intercropping technology of IUB, Sichuan Uni inclu ..

2 minutes ago

Body of missing youth found in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.