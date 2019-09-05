UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamran Bangash Directs To Accelerate Land Record Computerization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:53 PM

Kamran Bangash directs to accelerate land record computerization

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash here Thursday expressed annoyance over slow pace of work on computerization of land record and directed to complete the process within one month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash here Thursday expressed annoyance over slow pace of work on computerization of land record and directed to complete the process within one month.

He was chairing a meeting of Land Record Computerization at Civil Secretariat. He was also briefed on current situation of land record computerization in the province. He said that government has established service provision centers for people to provide them essential services under one roof.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the delay in computerization of land record, Kamran Bangash said that matter was most important but patwaris mafia was unnecessarily delaying the computerization of land.

He also directed to live the computerized land record of seven villages and to complete land record of more twelve villages up to September 12 so that people should access to these records.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan taking personal interest in computerization of land record and any delay in this connection would not be tolerated.

The meeting besides other was attended by Project Director Computerization Khaista Rehman, Additional Deputy Commission Mushtaq Hussain, Senior consultant board of Revenue Subhanullah and Project Manager Computerization Kashif Sheikh.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology September Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed thanks Khalifa bin Zayed for spon ..

26 minutes ago

Report by the Group of Eminent International and R ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends closing ceremony of IN ..

56 minutes ago

Ajman Philatelic and Numismatic Exhibition promote ..

56 minutes ago

S. Korea to Seek Co-Prosperity, Greater Involvemen ..

2 minutes ago

CPO Rawalpindi dismisses eight police officials fo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.