Kamran Bangash directs to accelerate land record computerization

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash here Thursday expressed annoyance over slow pace of work on computerization of land record and directed to complete the process within one month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash here Thursday expressed annoyance over slow pace of work on computerization of land record and directed to complete the process within one month.

He was chairing a meeting of Land Record Computerization at Civil Secretariat. He was also briefed on current situation of land record computerization in the province. He said that government has established service provision centers for people to provide them essential services under one roof.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the delay in computerization of land record, Kamran Bangash said that matter was most important but patwaris mafia was unnecessarily delaying the computerization of land.

He also directed to live the computerized land record of seven villages and to complete land record of more twelve villages up to September 12 so that people should access to these records.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan taking personal interest in computerization of land record and any delay in this connection would not be tolerated.

The meeting besides other was attended by Project Director Computerization Khaista Rehman, Additional Deputy Commission Mushtaq Hussain, Senior consultant board of Revenue Subhanullah and Project Manager Computerization Kashif Sheikh.