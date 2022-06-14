Kamran Bangash discussed power crisis with PESCO Chief

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash alongwith his area elders had a detailed meeting with PESCO Chief Jabbar Khan and discussed the power crises in the province.

Provincial Minister Kamran Khan Bangash said that the worst power crisis and unannounced loadshedding have been intensified in the country and criticized the Federal government over the issue.

He said that extreme heat and worst electricity loadshedding had made the life of common man miserable.

He said"There is almost no electricity in the small towns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and even Peshawar city was facing worst power crisis."He said that this worst loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be stopped. Immediate solution should be found in this regard. He also called for ending unannounced load shedding.