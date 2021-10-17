PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Kamran Khan Bangash Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of mother of Rehmat Shah Afridi, founder Chief Editor Daily Frontier Post, and grandmother of Bilal Shah Afridi, Editor FP who breathed her last the other day.

Kamran Bangash in his condolence message prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed heartfelt sympathies with all members of the bereaved family.