Kamran Bangash expresses satisfaction over performance of LG&RD deptt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Kamran Bangash expressing satisfaction over the performance of LG&RD department Tuesday said that dwellers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had elected PTI government for second consecutive term on basis of its performance.

These views were expressed by him while chairing a high level meeting at Local Council board, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Local Government, Shakeel Ahmad Mian, Secretary Local Council Board, Khizer Hayat Khan and other concerned officials.

Kamran Bangash said the government was striving to devolve authority at gross root level in line with the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan for resolving the problems of masses at their door steps.

Briefing the participants of the meeting, Secretary Local Council Board, Khizer Hayat informed that during the last three years, the annual earning of Local Government had been increased by 300 times, exceeding from existing Rs 2 billion to more than Rs 8 billions.

For the first time, the system of e-bidding and e-tendering has been introduced in the department which is also been replicated in other departments of the province.

After the merger of tribal districts, Khizer Hayat continued, 25 TMOs (Town Municipal Officers) had been appointed in the area with the objective of resolution of problems being faced by people of the merged districts.

A policy has also been formulated for eradicating corruption from the department, ensuring appointments on merit, awarding of contracts of vegetable and livestock markets and hiring of legal advisers for TMAS, he added.

Policies are also in the process of preparation for curbing construction of housing societies on agriculture land and for giving land of TMAs on lease.

He also informed the meeting that two officials of the department were fired over their involvement in corrupt practices.

Similarly, he continued, officials including Finance Officer Saifullah, Assistant Financial Officer, Sohail Ayub and Accountant has been suspended from service after recovering embezzled amount of Rs. Eight million. About 32 contractors in Dir district have been black listed for their unsatisfactory performance, he added.