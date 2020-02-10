UrduPoint.com
Kamran Bangash For Expediting Development Work In Regi Model Town

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Local Government Kamran Bangash Monday directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to expedite development work in much awaited Regi Model town and resolve all issues at earliest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Local Government Kamran Bangash Monday directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to expedite development work in much awaited Regi Model town and resolve all issues at earliest.

Presiding over a meeting on Regi Model Town, he said it was top priority of the government to provide good living facilities to the people and Regi Model town was should be developed on modern lines.

He directed PDA to resolve the issue of ownership of Zone-1 with the locals through Jira and address the their concerns amicably.

Kamran said that all the issues of Regi model town would be resolve on priority basis.

Earlier, Director General PDA Zahid Ali Shah informed the Minister' aide that Regi Model Town has been divided in five Zones out of which two zones-3 and 4 have been completed and people are residing there while development work in zone 2 and five is underway to be completed within stipulated time.

He said there was issue of ownership in Zone-1 and efforts were being made to resolve it through dialogue.

