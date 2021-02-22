UrduPoint.com
Kamran Bangash For Promotion Of Book Reading Culture

Kamran Bangash for promotion of book reading culture

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Monday underlined the need for taking solid measures to promote book reading culture among students.

He expressed these views while visiting Postgraduate Jahanzeb College Swat to review progress and quality of ongoing construction work.

He said youth were considered as architects of the country's future, so efforts should be made to inculcate the habit of book reading among them in order to equip them with knowledge for successfully facing the contemporary and future challenges.

He said the government accorded top priority to promotion of quality education besides promotion of book-reading and welfare of teachers.

He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had directed the officials concerned to provide facilities to all colleges in order to ensure better learning environment for students.

Moreover, he said that colleges were being upgraded and the chief minister inspected colleges during his visits.

He said that Jahanzeb College was playing an effective role in promotion of quality education and it was like a small university for Swat.

Kamran Bangash directed the officials of Jahanzeb College to expedite construction work in the college.

MNA Saleem-ur-Rehman and MPA and Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai also accompanied the Special Assistant. Principal Government Post Graduate Jahanzeb College Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah gave a detailed briefing to Kamran Bangash regarding the ongoing construction work in the college.

College officials briefed that the historic building of Jahanzeb College was affected by the 2010 and subsequent earthquakes and was declared unusable by experts.

Following work on construction of a new building of the college was commenced and 75 percent work had been completed now.

He was informed that work would be completed by the end of this year. Later Kamran Bangash inspected Wadudia Hall.

