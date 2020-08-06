Kamran Bangash gets BRT Zu card

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Local Government Kamran Muhammad Bangash on Thursday got his Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) ZU card at Gulbahar Bus Station

For Applying BRT Zu Card, Kamran Bangash remained in queue for ten minutes amongst general public. He provided details and finger prints necessary for the card.

After getting his ZU card, Kamran Bangash punched it at the station and took a ride in the bus. Expressing his views Special Assistant told that every citizen should get this card to avail BRT's traveling facilities.

He explained that starting BRT service will completely change the mobility landscape of the provincial capital city.

While referring to inauguration of KP Government's flagship transport project, Kamran Bangash informed that soon the people of Peshawar will get a good news about BRT launching.