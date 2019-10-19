Kamran Bangash grieves over death of Abdul Wahid Yousafi

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Technology, Kamran Bangash has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Abdul Wahid Yousafi, the editor of daily Aaj

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Technology, Kamran Bangash has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Abdul Wahid Yousafi, the editor of daily Aaj.

In a message of condolence issued here Saturday, he praised Abdul Wahid Yousafi for his services and said that he would always be remembered for his contributions to the newspaper.

CM Special Assistant also prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and grant of courage to bereaved family members.