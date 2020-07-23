Kamran Bangash inaugurates Building Plan Online Approval System for public convenience

Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Local Government Wednesday inaugurated the Building Plan Online Approval System for public convenience in the construction sector in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ):Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Local Government Wednesday inaugurated the Building Plan Online Approval System for public convenience in the construction sector in the province.

Briefing the media, Kamran Bangash said that it was the mission of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to create a conducive environment for business and investment in the country and significant steps are being taken in this regard. In order to attract international investors to invest in Pakistan, easy rules and policies are being formulated.

Secretary Industries KP Javed Marwat, Secretary LG Shakeel Ahmed, Secretary Local Council Board Hazrat Hayat and Hassan Dawood, CE of the Board of Investment were also present on the occasion.

Kamran Bangash said that KP govt was working on priority basis to increase employment opportunities, adding that the provincial government had taken the Online Building Plan Approval System, which will further improve the construction sector adding that maps of residential buildings could be obtained in 15 days while maps of commercial buildings could be obtained in a month.

He said that this would not only encourage the construction companies but also ensure that the construction work is carried out in an accurate manner as per the standards. Kamran Bangash said that the World Bank prepares its report every year on business opportunities in which business activities in different countries were ranked after examining them from ten different aspects adding that in a report published by the World Bank for the year 2020, Pakistan got a lead of 28 places.

He said the World Bank report was compiled after reviewing business opportunities and investment climate in 190 countries. Pakistan's ranking shows that the government has provided an excellent environment for investment.

Special Assistant Kamran Bangash said that in order to increase business opportunities and attract investors in the province, the government has focused on reforms in six sectors, including starting a business, issuing construction permits, acquiring electricity, registering property, paying taxes and cross-border trade.

Referring to the practical steps taken by the government, he said that the government has made the process of obtaining construction permits quick and easy to promote business activities in the construction sector.

Kamran Bangash remarked that the issuance of NOCs has now been facilitated under the simplified procedure while the procedure for commercial and residential building plans has been simplified. A checklist has also been issued for the documents required for the acquisition of the building.

Highlighting the steps taken at the level of Tehsil Municipal Administration, Special Assistant Kamran Bangash said that one window operation i.e. Facilitation centers have already started functioning. He said in the second phase similar centers would also be started. He informed that reforms in the building permit system would create jobs adding that the people will get direct and indirect employment from construction projects. "This will not only create income opportunities for the people but also generate more investment and taxes," he added.