Kamran Bangash Inaugurates Incubation Center At Fast Varsity

Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Kamran Bangash Tuesday inaugurated an incubation center in Peshawar Campus of Fast National University.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Adviser said that Science and Information Department is playing its due role to establish incubation center all over the province. He said that result oriented steps have been taken to facilitate academia and students by introducing new schemes.

He said the government is creating new opportunities for young generation enabling them to meet the challenges of contemporary world.

He said that we want to increase the skills of youth and develop their capabilities to compete in the field of Information Technology adding Science and Information Technology department is utilizing all its resources and energies to achieve the objectives.

Karman Bangash informed that Synthetic Biology Centers would be established in KP with an estimated cost of Rs. 310 million. He said that centers would benefit all those students and professionals associated with IT sector. He also distributed course completion certificates among students.

