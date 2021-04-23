UrduPoint.com
Kamran Bangash Inaugurates New Building Of HERA

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash Friday inaugurated new building of Higher Education Regulatory Authority and assured that they would continue its revolutionary initiatives.

Talking to media men during the inauguration ceremony of the new building, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP for Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash said that steps have been taken for the improvement of quality of education by regulating 282 colleges, 11 universities and campuses.

He said for ensuring quality accommodations, the registration process with a setup quality of the private hostels was continued and directed the concerned quarters to expire their work so that soon the students both male and female would find quality accommodation under a set criteria of the government.

He said work on registration of private hostels should be expedited and it was very important for students to keep an eye on standard accommodation facilities.

He directed HERA to provide and ensure online and web-based facilities to educational institutions. He said that work on setting up and registration of colleges in the southern and adjoining districts should be expedited. Kamran Khan Bangash said that steps should be taken to provide one-stop service to educational investors and the private sector.

Earlier, Chairman Higher Education Regulatory (HERA) Dr, Ambar Ali Khan briefed Special Assistant Kamran Bangash about various steps that have been taken for ensuring quality education to the students besides providing a class hostels facilities to them with public and private partnership.

He said with the regulation process of the colleges, universities, campus and private hostels not only quality of the education would be improved but a good and proper accommodation would be ensured to the students.

APP

