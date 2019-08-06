Kamran Bangash inspects development projects in union council Ghari Esa Khan

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash paid visit to union council Ghari Esa Khan and inspected ongoing development projects in the area here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash paid visit to union council Ghari Esa Khan and inspected ongoing development projects in the area here on Tuesday.

He also met people and listened to their problems there, adding the PTI government was taking concrete measures to provide relief to masses. He assured his full support for resolving their problems at the earliest.

He said the development projects would be timely completed and added that quality work would ensured on those schemes which would usher in new era of socio-economic development of the area.

He said the government accorded priority to provide basic necessities in underdeveloped areas of the province including clean drinking water, education, play grounds and roads. He also appealed people to cooperate with the concerned authorities to keep their area clean especially on the occasion of Eidul Azha.