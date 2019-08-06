UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamran Bangash Inspects Development Projects In Union Council Ghari Esa Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:17 PM

Kamran Bangash inspects development projects in union council Ghari Esa Khan

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash paid visit to union council Ghari Esa Khan and inspected ongoing development projects in the area here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash paid visit to union council Ghari Esa Khan and inspected ongoing development projects in the area here on Tuesday.

He also met people and listened to their problems there, adding the PTI government was taking concrete measures to provide relief to masses. He assured his full support for resolving their problems at the earliest.

He said the development projects would be timely completed and added that quality work would ensured on those schemes which would usher in new era of socio-economic development of the area.

He said the government accorded priority to provide basic necessities in underdeveloped areas of the province including clean drinking water, education, play grounds and roads. He also appealed people to cooperate with the concerned authorities to keep their area clean especially on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Water Visit Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

5 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau PM, ADFD Director-General discuss co ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Federation Library&#039;s digital content laun ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports ready for Hajj season

35 minutes ago

Can an election stop a no-deal Brexit?

4 minutes ago

Promotion, protection of forest stressed

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.