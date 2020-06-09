Kamran Bangash lauds role of WSSP against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash Tuesday lauded role of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) against COVID-19 and said that the government would take all possible steps to equip it with modern machinery.

He also declared WSSP a role model for all sanitation companies of the province and asked them to implement good practices of WSSP in their own companies.

He expressed these views at the board of Directors WSSP meeting here.

The BoD approved purchase of its own building in Hayatabad Phase-V for its head office, setting up Zone E, amended organogram and promotion policy.

WSSP will extend its services to 10 more union councils on July 1 for which the BoD approved establishment of fifth zone to ensure timely provision of services.

Chief Executive Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah, members BoD Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khalid, Dr Shah Nasir, Tahir Azeem and Deputy Secretary Energy and Power Department Iftikhar Khan, Deputy Secretary Local Government Department Yasir Qayyum and Director General (technical) Local Government Department Javid Amjid were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said that WSSP has been fighting on the front line against the pandemic with limited resources. He said that the company was doing a lot with limited resources.

Bangash said that WSSP was playing its due role to make Peshawar Revival Plan project a success. He said that Peshawar Revival Plan was the flagship project of the provincial government and urged all government departments to play their role.

As per the promotion policy, HR department will evaluate performance of the employees in light of Chief Executive recommendations for promotion.