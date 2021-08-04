Kamran Bangash pays tribute to Police Shuhada

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Kamran Bangash has paid tribute to the police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the protection of the motherland.

In a statement on the occasion of Youm-e- Shuhada being observed across the country today, Kamran Bangash said, " I pay homage to the brave sons of Khyber Pakthunkhwa police who upheld their sacred oaths to this soil and pad the ultimate sacrifice for its protection sovereignty. We are indebted to your brave acts of valor, your resilient efforts to combat fear in our commitment to honour your duty".

He said that the nation was indebted to the sacrifices of martyred for the protection of the country and coming generations.

He said that it was the sacrifice of police and security forces that peace and normalcy had been restored in the province.