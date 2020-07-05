Kamran Bangash pays tributes to sanitary workers in fight against COVID-19

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Local Government , Kamran Bangash here on Saturday visited town hall to pay tributes to the sanitary workers on the completion of 100 days of determination by the provincial government against Coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Local Government , Kamran Bangash here on Saturday visited town hall to pay tributes to the sanitary workers on the completion of 100 days of determination by the provincial government against Coronavirus.

Upon arrival , he presented flowers to the Tehsil Municipal Administration and other concerned employees while also swept the road with the sanitary workers at Bacha Khan Chowk.

Saluting the efforts of the local government department in the presence of the sanitary staff and Tehsil Municipal Officer Town-1 Saleem Khan , Kamran Bangash said that he paid tribute to the employees on completion of 100 days of determination. He added front line workers risked their lives to do their duty against the pandemic.

He said that thousands of employees of the local government department performed their duties without any fuss and allowance during the Corona emergency. Despite the scarcity of resources, the best services would be provided to the people from Chitral to Waziristan.

The LG Assistant said that the chief minister KP and all other stakeholders had appreciated the performance of the LG department.

On the occasion, a minute's silence was observed in memory of the martyred employees during coronavirus crises.

Giving further remarks, he said that so far, the local government department had carried out more than 93,553 activities against Coronavirus while the highest number of activities were being carried out in the field of health and sanitation.

He added that about 16,000 activities included spraying disinfectants on mosques, buildings and other public places. While 11613 activities were related to hand washing facility in public places, he added.

Kamran Bangash clarified that more than 10,000 activities were carried out at public points and roads to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak in the KP. That whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa greeted the front line workers, he added.

Encouraging the sanitary staff there, Kamran Bangash remarked, "You are the contributor, we the public are consumer". He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and withthe hard work of the employees, a clean and healthy Khyber Pakhtunkhwawas being created.