Kamran Bangash says 606 FIRs lodged, 1406 fined over violation of Corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said that crackdown on violators of Corona SOPs was in full swing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FIRs against 606 persons have been registered and 1406 were fined for not following SOPs during last 24 hours.

Kamran Bangash said that 29046 operations were being carried out in different districts and sealed 758 business outlets in the province. He said that 8492 individuals and businesses were issued warnings for violation of SOPs.

Kamran Bangash said that strict implementation of Corona SOPs was also being ensured in transport and bus terminals.

He said that coronavirus third wave was very dangerous and spreading very fast so he appealed people to follow SOPs and support government in this regard.

Kamran Bangash directed all the district administration to take action against violators to stop spread of pandemic from the areas.