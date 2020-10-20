Kamran Bangash stresses more awareness to stop child abuse

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education , Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said that government was taking all steps for the safety of children from all types of exploitation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education , Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said that government was taking all steps for the safety of children from all types of exploitation.

In a statement , he said that provincial was fulfilling it's promise of providing safe, stable and nurturing environment to our children and eradicate all existing social and societal hurdles in their character building and personality development.

"Child abuse is the root cause of many behavioral disasters and entire future communities can suffer" , he said Kamran Bangash said that protection of children and other vulnerable segments of society against violence was one of the priority areas of PTI .

He said government has strengthened Child Protection and Wealfare Department to ensure welfare for unprivileged children and rescue them from abuse and exploration.

He said government has extended "Zamung Kor" project , a home for street children and their rehabilitation to other districts .

He stressed the need of more awareness both at parental and society level to eradicate child exploitation.

Bangash said that all culprits involved in 15 reported cases of murder of children have been arrested and lauded KP police for its investigation on modern line to resolve all these difficult cases in shortest time period.