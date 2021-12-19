UrduPoint.com

Kamran Bangash, Taimur Salim Jhagra Cast Votes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Kamran Bangash, Taimur Salim Jhagra cast votes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher education, Kamran Bangash and Finance Minister Taimor Salim Jhagra here Sunday cast votes in their respective polling stations.

Talking to reporters, Salim Jhagra said voters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have showed overwhelming enthusiasm in local bodies election, which testified their unshakeable trust in the democratic process.

He said the elected candidates of local government would help address civic issues of people at grassroots level.

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Sunday Government

Recent Stories

President issues decisions on Board of Trustees of ..

President issues decisions on Board of Trustees of National Human Rights Institu ..

1 hour ago
 ADAA becomes first government entity to migrate it ..

ADAA becomes first government entity to migrate its data centre to G42 Cloud

2 hours ago
 New Year holiday for federal government announced

New Year holiday for federal government announced

2 hours ago
 DEWA is world’s first government utility to prov ..

2 hours ago
 Al Hussaini visits Tunisian Pavilion at Expo 2020 ..

Al Hussaini visits Tunisian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 UAE Minister of State, Sri Lankan Minister of Publ ..

UAE Minister of State, Sri Lankan Minister of Public Security discuss cooperatio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.