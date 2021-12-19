Kamran Bangash, Taimur Salim Jhagra cast votes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher education, Kamran Bangash and Finance Minister Taimor Salim Jhagra here Sunday cast votes in their respective polling stations.

Talking to reporters, Salim Jhagra said voters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have showed overwhelming enthusiasm in local bodies election, which testified their unshakeable trust in the democratic process.

He said the elected candidates of local government would help address civic issues of people at grassroots level.