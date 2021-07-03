UrduPoint.com
Kamran Bangash Visits Abbottabad University

Sat 03rd July 2021 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to CM for Information Technology and Public Relations, Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Saturday visited the Abbottabad University of Science and Technology met the Vice Chancellor Tahir Khan and administrative officers and also made exchange views with the students.

Kamran Khan Bangash, after listening carefully to the briefings of the Vice Chancellor and other officials, expressed his happiness that Abbottabad University was providing higher education and training to our young generation in a very lively and creative way.

Explaining the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Vice Chancellor Kamran said that instead of traditional disciplines,they should try to focus on subjects which would make a difference in the personal lives of the students as well as the country and the nation.

Stressing on the need to promote the disciplines of tourism, hospitality, he said that the government would extend full cooperation to all institutions of higher learning.

He appreciated the efforts of VC Tahir Khan and said that his university had been given the specific circumstances and keep preparing the future line of action for yourself so that it is safe from difficulties like other universities.

He said that the government wanted each university to have its own uniqueness and specialty.

