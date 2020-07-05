Kamran Bangash visits historical Shalimar Bagh, directs for completion of work on time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Local Government Kamran Bangash here on Sunday visited Shalimar Bagh in connection with the revival of the historical and old recreation point .

On this occasion, Saleem Khan, Tehsil Municipal Officer, Town-I Peshawar gave a special briefing to the Special Assistant regarding the ongoing developmental activities.

In the briefing, the special assistant was informed that work on rehabilitation of Shalimar Bagh was in full swing. By merging Parda Bagh, Company Bagh and Fun-land, an additional 63 kanals of land is being added so that Shalimar Bagh can be truly revived and by merging other small parks, Shalimar Bagh will become a perfect park.

Briefing the assistant for local government, the concerned officials informed that all the encroachments had been removed in connection with the revival of the said park.

Regarding the facilities provided to the public, it was informed that all other recreational facilities including modern day walk track, open air gym were being provided here.

Kamran Bangash remarked that in view of the growing population and modern day requirements, there was a dire need for recreational and sports venues for the citizens. In that regard, Shalimar Bagh would be able to meet the need to some extent, he added.

He said that the local government department was trying to make the existing parks in Peshawar functional. While the ground was being prepared for new parks, more parks would be built soon, he added.

Visiting various sections of Shalimar Bagh, Kamran Bangash directed the concerned authorities not to leave any stone unturned in completing the ongoing development project in time . He added that special attention should be given to facilities for women and children at Shalimar Bagh.