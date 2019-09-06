UrduPoint.com
Kamran Bangash Visits Residences Of Frontier Constabulary's Martyrs

Kamran Bangash visits residences of Frontier Constabulary's martyrs

Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Kamran Bangash here on Friday visited the residence of the martyrs of Frontier Constabulary Arifullah and Ayub in connection with the Defence Day of Pakistan and met with their families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Kamran Bangash here on Friday visited the residence of the martyrs of Frontier Constabulary Arifullah and Ayub in connection with the Defence Day of Pakistan and met with their families.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant paid tributes to the sacrifices of the martyrs and said that today we are living in independent environment due to their sacrifices. He said that the families of martyrs also deserve salute as they had sacrificed their dear ones for the country.

He further said that living nations never forget their martyrs. He said that all martyrs either they are civilians or belonging to military are pride for the nation.

In the present situation, he said Kashmir is demanding financial, lives and ideological sacrifices from us and for that we are ready every time.

Kamran Bangash said that armed forces and police are making the defence of the country impregnable to guarantee an independent and fearless environment.

Arifullah Shaheed of the Frontier Constabulary was martyred while foiling ice drug smuggling attempt at Regi, a suburban locality of Peshawar while Ayub Khan was deputed for the security of a political leader on Phandu Road when some unknown armed men attacked him and he embraced martyrdom after foiling the attack.

The Special Assistant to KP CM spent some time with the families of both martyrs and paid tributes to the bravery of the martyred jawans.

