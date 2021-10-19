UrduPoint.com

Kamran Expresses Grief Over Death Of Dr. AJ Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

Kamran expresses grief over death of Dr. AJ Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Higher education, Information and Public Relations, Kamran Khan Bangash Tuesday expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Federal minister, media professional and educationist Dr AJ Khan who breathed his last in Abbottabad, the other day.

Kamran Bangash in a condolence message paid tributes to Dr AJ Khan for his meritorious national services.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathies with all members of his bereaved family for this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Family Media All Sad

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

34 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

3 hours ago
 Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to b ..

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Amba ..

3 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking ..

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking tickets with E-tickets

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.