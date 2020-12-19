UrduPoint.com
Kamran Inaugurates Water Filtration Plants

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 08:26 PM

Kamran inaugurates water filtration plants

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Saturday said that all available resources would be utilized to provide basic facilities to people at their doorstep especially clean drinking water

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Saturday said that all available resources would be utilized to provide basic facilities to people at their doorstep especially clean drinking water.

He said this during inauguration of water filtration plants at his constituency PK-77 here at Gulbahar Park, Ijaz Abad Park and Amin Colony with the collaboration of Muslim Hands Non Government Organization.

Kamran Bangash said that establishment of water filtration plants will facilitate and save the people of the area from different diseases. He said that the provincial government is taking measures to develop the province with the help and support of non government organizations and different developmental schemes have been initiated that would usher progress and development in the province.

