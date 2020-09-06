UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamran Inaugurates Wazir Bagh Restoration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Kamran inaugurates Wazir Bagh restoration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash Sunday inaugurated Wazir Bagh restoration under Ahy-e-Peshawar Program.

MNA Haji Shaukat Ali and concern government officials were also present on the occasion.

He said that the Wazir Bagh will be restored at a cost of Rs 100 million.

Under the program, various facilities and rehabilitation work will be done in Wazir Bagh said Kamran Bangash.

He said that restoration of Peshawar's gardens and recreational places is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan so the provincial government is taking measure to restore all the tourists places and parks.

He said that the gorgeousness of Peshawar will be restored under Ahy-e-Peshawar Program.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Bagh Sunday All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses ways of driving innova ..

48 seconds ago

‘Joint Fourth Industrial Revolution Team’ aims ..

57 seconds ago

Health ministry conducts further 87,336 COVID-19 t ..

31 minutes ago

ERC sends relief plane to provide urgent humanitar ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on &#039 ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends urgent aid to flood-stricken Sudan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.