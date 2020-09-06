Kamran inaugurates Wazir Bagh restoration

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash Sunday inaugurated Wazir Bagh restoration under Ahy-e-Peshawar Program.

MNA Haji Shaukat Ali and concern government officials were also present on the occasion.

He said that the Wazir Bagh will be restored at a cost of Rs 100 million.

Under the program, various facilities and rehabilitation work will be done in Wazir Bagh said Kamran Bangash.

He said that restoration of Peshawar's gardens and recreational places is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan so the provincial government is taking measure to restore all the tourists places and parks.

He said that the gorgeousness of Peshawar will be restored under Ahy-e-Peshawar Program.