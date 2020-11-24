UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamran Khan Bangash Condoles Over Death Of Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 03:39 PM

Kamran Khan Bangash condoles over death of Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over death of renowned senior Journalist and Editor Daily Wahdat Syed Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over death of renowned senior Journalist and Editor Daily Wahdat Syed Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard.

In a statement Kamran Bangash expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with gratitude.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Family

Recent Stories

Pakistan condemns missile attack by Houthi militan ..

5 minutes ago

IRSA releases 108,900 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

England to cut quarantine for travellers from abro ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Has Not Got Vaccinated Because President Can ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Foreign Minister to Discuss Oil Sector, Trad ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Fatality Rate in Russia 1.7% - Health Min ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.