Kamran Khan Bangash condoles over death of Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over death of renowned senior Journalist and Editor Daily Wahdat Syed Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over death of renowned senior Journalist and Editor Daily Wahdat Syed Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard.

In a statement Kamran Bangash expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with gratitude.