Kamran Lashari visits shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir

Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA ) Kamran Lashari on Thursday visited the shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir to check the progress on ongoing restoration works

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA ) Kamran Lashari on Thursday visited the shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir to check the progress on ongoing restoration works.

The conservation of Shrine, complex and library is being done by WCLA. This work has been assigned by the Auqaf Department, Government of Punjab, to WCLA.