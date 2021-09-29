Kamran Khan Bangash, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information & Higher Education KP Wednesday lauded the role of World Health Organization (WHO) in supporting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the development of health services and prevention of epidemics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Kamran Khan Bangash, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information & Higher Education KP Wednesday lauded the role of World Health Organization (WHO) in supporting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the development of health services and prevention of epidemics.

He said that Khyber Medical University (KMU) is unique being in the forefront of promoting higher education and research as well as prevention of epidemic diseases and provision of health services to the people.

He was speaking as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the WHO- collaborated Drive Through Mass Vaccination Center and new building of the Institute of Public Health and Social Sciences at Khyber Medical University Peshawar.

On this occasion, WHO Country Director Dr. Palitha Mahipala, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Dr. Khalid Rehman, Vaccination Center in charge, and Dr Yasir Yousafzai, Director PHRL also spoke on the occasion who eulogized the efforts of the provincial government in timely tackling global pandemic like the COVID-19.

Kamran Bangash said that our successful endeavors were testimony to the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan that Pakistan emerged as one of the seven luckiest countries on Covid-19 control that was even acknowledged by WHO.

"With more than 50% vaccination in most districts of the province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has overtaken the rest of the country, leading to a steady decline in corona casualties," he added.

He said that Khyber Medical University has now set an excellent example by providing mass vaccination facilities after diagnostic PHRL Lab for Covid control.

Responding to a media query, Kamran Bangash said that 1173 people have been affected by Dengue in the province so far while the worst affected districts included Peshawar, Khyber, Buner and Nowshera.

The first point is to launch a massive awareness campaign to prevent dengue, he added.

Kamran Bangash further revealed that the second point is to establish a task force under the Chief Secretary to take practical steps for the prevention of dengue while under the third point, sanitation, drainage and development projects in dengue affected areas will be completed on emergency basis, he maintained.

Earlier, Dr. Palitha Mahipala, Country Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), acknowledged that Pakistan was one of the seven countries that had suffered the least number of casualties from Corona due to adherence to WHO guidelines.

He said that the important role that Pakistan has played through best Corona strategy has resulted in the least risks to human lives that else certain other countries of the world have had to bear.

He said that one million people are being vaccinated daily in Pakistan which is a testament to the success of the vaccination campaign and it is expected that as a result Pakistan will soon join the list of safe countries from Corona.

He said that the KP government's measures against Corona have yielded excellent results. "I'm personally impressed of the efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in dealing with Corona", he concluded.