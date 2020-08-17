Kamran meets PESCO Chief over load-shedding issue

(@FahadShabbir)

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Kamran Bangash on Monday held a meeting with PESCO Chief on load-shedding and power related issue in PK-77 and other districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Kamran Bangash on Monday held a meeting with PESCO Chief on load-shedding and power related issue in PK-77 and other districts of the province.

During the meeting, PESCO chief, Jabbar Khan assured Kamran Bangash that power issues in other areas including PK-77 will be resolved on priority basis including low voltage issue.

Kamran Bangash said he himself was facing load- shedding issue for the last several days.

Kamran Bangash also called on people to support PESCO against electricity theft and kinda culture.

He also appealed before the people to use electricity judiciously and cooperate with PESCO efforts in stopping illegal use of electricity causing loss of national exchequer.