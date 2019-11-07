Kamran Mirza Baradari to be renovated

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood Thursday visited Baradari of Kamran Mirza and directed the officials to take steps for extensive renovation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood Thursday visited Baradari of Kamran Mirza and directed the officials to take steps for extensive renovation.

According to Tourism and Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) sources, a meeting reviewed the aspect of accessing Baradari through River Ravi by boats and other possible options in this regard.

All aspects regarding renovation of the Baradari were reviewed while special directions were issued to Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner, Archeology Director General, WASA MD, LWMC MD, Irrigation Chief Engineer and TDCP Managing Director in this reagrd.

Asif Mehmood said that the incumbent government would give a new tourist and recreational spot as a gift to the Lahorities after its renovation.

He said the initiative would help promote tourism, adding that all possible steps were being taken for promotion of tourism in the province as per the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The Baradari of Kamran Mirza was built in 1540 by Kamran Mirza, a son of first Mughal emperor Babur, and a brother of the second Mughal emperor Humayun.

The building is believed to be the oldest existing Mughal structure in provincial capital.