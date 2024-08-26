Kamran Tessori Condemns Musa Khel Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday strongly condemned the Musa Khel incident, terming it highly
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday strongly condemned the Musa Khel incident, terming it highly
alarming.
He described the forced off-loading passengers and their murder as an appalling display of brutality.
The Governor Sindh said that those involved in this heinous act will soon face the consequences of their
brutal actions.
He emphasized that with public support, security forces will swiftly bring an end to these elements.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security4 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP4 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain4 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism5 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta5 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister5 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana5 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented5 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..5 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition5 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan5 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool5 hours ago