Kamran Tessori condemns Musa Khel Incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday strongly condemned the Musa Khel incident, terming it highly

alarming.

He described the forced off-loading passengers and their murder as an appalling display of brutality.

The Governor Sindh said that those involved in this heinous act will soon face the consequences of their

brutal actions.

He emphasized that with public support, security forces will swiftly bring an end to these elements.