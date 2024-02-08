Kamran Tessori Congratulates Admin, LEAs For Holding Peaceful Elections
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 07:55 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, has congratulated the local administration and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for playing their effective role in holding peaceful elections 2024.
The Governor monitored the election process throughout the day, and was also in touch with the LEAs and administration, said a spokesperson of the Governor's house here on Thursday.
He lauded the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), for conducting the elections in a peaceful environment.
He said the media had also played vital role for excellent coverage of the polling process.
He said that the overall peaceful conduct of the elections in the province is the result of joint efforts of all the stakeholders. He said the voters also deserve appreciation who exercised their right to vote for their favourite candidates.
He hoped that next elected government would resolve the problems of the masses of this country.
