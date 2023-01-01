UrduPoint.com

Kamran Tessori Meets Punjab Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Kamran Tessori meets Punjab Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori met Punjab Governor Mohammed Balighur Rehman at Governor house Punjab.

According to a Sindh Governor house communique on Sunday, they discussed the overall political situation, inter-provincial harmony, cooperation in different sectors, and other issues of mutual interests.

It was agreed in the meeting that both the provinces could benefit from their experiences.

Sindh Governor said that he was contacting all stakeholders of the Sindh province.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman said that the efforts of the Sindh Governor for the harmony were appreciated.

