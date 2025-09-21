Open Menu

Kamran Tessori Pays Brief Visit To Chinese City Guangzhou

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Kamran Tessori pays brief visit to Chinese city Guangzhou

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori paid a brief visit to Guangzhou, China, where he was warmly received at the airport by Pakistan’s Consul General, Sardar Muhammad.

During the visit, the Consul General briefed the Governor regarding the facilities available at the consulate.

He informed that a large number of Pakistanis are residing in Guangzhou, the majority of whom are engaged in import, export, and other business activities, while many Pakistani students are pursuing higher education at Chinese universities.

Governor Sindh appreciated the activities of the Pakistani community and the services rendered by the consulate.

At the conclusion of the visit, Consul General Sardar Muhammad saw off Governor Sindh at the airport. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori completed his China visit and departed for Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in na ..

Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature

25 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second i ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..

2 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during ..

Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..

2 hours ago
 UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing ..

UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing, oversight

2 hours ago
 Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number ..

Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two m ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ‘The Emirates: The Startup ..

3 hours ago
Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new recor ..

Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new records

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th se ..

Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th session of UN General Assembly i ..

3 hours ago
 Canada recognises State of Palestine

Canada recognises State of Palestine

3 hours ago
 UK formally recognises Palestinian state

UK formally recognises Palestinian state

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises confere ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises conference to mark century of Arabic ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 k ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 key government, private sector ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan