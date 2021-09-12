Kamran urges people to exercise right to vote in CBE

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash Sunday urged people to fully participate in the Cantonment Board Elections (CBE) and exercise their right to vote.

Talking to media, Kamran Bangash said that citizens should participate in the cantonment board elections in drove today and beat the political parties that cheat people in past.

He said"I pay tribute to PTI workers for showing great enthusiasm in the elections.

Demonstrate the same national spirit in the cantonment board elections that was seen in the 2018 general elections," Kamran Bangash added.

Kamran said PTI workers should also fulfill their duty of guiding and serving the citizens in the cantonment elections.

In the cantonment elections, the people would reject the looting parties altogether, adding in these elections, PTI would emerge as the only majority party, Kamran Bangash added.

Kamran Bangash further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has become a developmental country, adding there was no question mark on foreign and interior policies of the country.

He said political parties of status quo that did not want free and fair elections were now opposing use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in next general elections.

Public was being misled by distorting the facts regarding the electronic voting machine but innovation in technology brings development, convenience and awareness among people, Kamran Bangash added.