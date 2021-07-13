UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamyab Jawan App On Cards To Improve Communication With Youth: Usman Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 02:58 PM

Kamyab Jawan app on cards to improve communication with youth: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Tuesday announced that a dedicated application would be launched under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) to resolve the issues of its applicants in an effective way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Tuesday announced that a dedicated application would be launched under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) to resolve the issues of its applicants in an effective way.

"Empathy lies at the core of whatever we do at Kamyab Jawan Programme and coming up with tangible solutions to your problems is what we strive for everyday. I'm glad to share that very soon Kamyab Jawan will be launching its app where you can communicate directly with us!," the SAPM tweeted.

Usman Dar said that KJP was the government's flagship initiative launched with an aim to empower the youth through education, employment and engagement. Under the programme, there are multiple schemes which are operational including the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), Skill for All (Hunarmand Pakistan) and others, he said and added that the YES was launched to help youth setting up their own businesses through provision of soft loans, whereas the 'Skill for All' was aimed at imparting skills to the young people in traditional and high-tech trades.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education Young All Government Share Employment

Recent Stories

Russia Makes All Efforts to Provide Aid to Donbas ..

40 seconds ago

UK gov't confirms lifting of most COVID-19 restric ..

42 seconds ago

UN rights council urges 'verifiable withdrawal' of ..

43 seconds ago

UK reports another 34,471 corona-virus cases

45 seconds ago

Canada's investment in building construction down ..

5 minutes ago

Final list of 399 Ulemas prepared for provincial g ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.