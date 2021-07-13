Kamyab Jawan app on cards to improve communication with youth: Usman Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Tuesday announced that a dedicated application would be launched under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) to resolve the issues of its applicants in an effective way.

"Empathy lies at the core of whatever we do at Kamyab Jawan Programme and coming up with tangible solutions to your problems is what we strive for everyday. I'm glad to share that very soon Kamyab Jawan will be launching its app where you can communicate directly with us!," the SAPM tweeted.

Usman Dar said that KJP was the government's flagship initiative launched with an aim to empower the youth through education, employment and engagement. Under the programme, there are multiple schemes which are operational including the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), Skill for All (Hunarmand Pakistan) and others, he said and added that the YES was launched to help youth setting up their own businesses through provision of soft loans, whereas the 'Skill for All' was aimed at imparting skills to the young people in traditional and high-tech trades.