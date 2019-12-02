'Kamyab Jawan' launching at Women University on Dec 5

The opening of mega project 'Kamyab Jawan', Start-up Pakistan Programme, will be held at the Women University on Dec 5

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : The opening of mega project 'Kamyab Jawan', Start-up Pakistan Programme, will be held at the Women University on Dec 5.

Zartaj Gul, Minister of State for Climate Change, will be chief guest at the ceremony.

The programme is aimed at empowering youth economically and creating maximum employment opportunities for them.

The Women University is a partner institute of the Kamyab Jawan programme.

The event will be presided by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Quresh while Hassan Syed, chief executive officer Ideagist, and Shehzad Gul will brief the participants about various aspects of the programme.