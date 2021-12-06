(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday thatKamyab Jawan was the nation's biggest talent hunt programme.

In a tweet, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and initiative would provide training, facilities and resources to the true talent so that they can make Pakistan proud in International sports competitions.