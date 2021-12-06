UrduPoint.com

Kamyab Jawan Nation's Biggest Talent Hunt Programme: Farrukh Habib

Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:14 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday thatKamyab Jawan was the nation's biggest talent hunt programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday thatKamyab Jawan was the nation's biggest talent hunt programme.

In a tweet, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and initiative would provide training, facilities and resources to the true talent so that they can make Pakistan proud in International sports competitions.

More Stories From Pakistan

