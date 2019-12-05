UrduPoint.com
Kamyab Jawan Progamme Launched At Women University Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:23 PM

Kamyab Jawan Progamme launched at Women University Multan

Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Progamme was launched at the Women University here on Thursday to empower the youth of south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Progamme was launched at the Women University here on Thursday to empower the youth of south Punjab.

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul opened the progamme, which was attended by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Ahmed Hussain Daher, former vice chancellor Women University Dr Shahida Husnain, MNSUC Dr Asif Ali, students and faculty members.

Addressing the ceremony, Zartaj Gul shed light on four components of the programme including soft loans to youth on less than 6 per cent mark-up for entrepreneurship, Hamdard Jawan, Green Youth, National Internship programmes, etc.

Sharing details, she said that the government had asked NAVTEC and TEVTA to introduce new technology and IT-based courses under Hamdard Jawan Progamme for equipping the youth with modern trends of technical education, adding that under green youth programme, students with novel topics for thesis would be sponsored financially by the government.

The National Internship Progamme will give students an opportunity to have solid experience in different departments which will help them get jobs easily, the state minister said and added that they would make women economically empowered so that they did not depend on others, through this programme.

She said that 'Clean and Green Pakistan' was Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for which everyone would have to contribute by avoiding spreading garbage as 'cleanliness constituted half of our faith'.

Zartaj Gul advised students not to waste even a single drop of water and plant saplings because it is a 'Sadqa-i-Jariya' (ongoing charity).

About heinous crime of child abuse, she suggested public hanging of the culprits and requested masses to report it to the police if they come to know about any such incident.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had earmarked one billion rupees for Kamyab Jawan Programme.

According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), youth of Pakistan are very intelligent, she said and added that women and youth had made the PTI victorious in 2018 general election.

Speaking on the occasion, Women University (WU) Vice Chanellor Dr Uzma Qureshi thanked the government for choosing the university for launching the Kamyab Jawan programme for south Punjab. She urged the students and the youth to benefit from the opportunity.

MNA Ahmed Hussain Dehar and Chairman Bir Ventures Hassan Syed also spoke.

Later, Dr Uzma presented souvenir to Zartaj Gul.

