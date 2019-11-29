Kamyab Jawan Program receiving prompt response:Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Friday reviewed the progress of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan programme

He said that about 1 million applications for Youth Entrepreneurship scheme has registered so far which shows it's success. He said that around 2 lakh applications of women has been filed as the program has reserved 25 percent quota for women. He said that the scheme is receiving encouraging response among youth across the country.

The official website of the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme has received 35 million hits after its launch, he said. "Receiving a phenomenal number of one million applications for getting loans testifies popularity and appreciation of the programme among the people", Dar said.

He said that feedback, suggestions and programme-specific input received through the registration forms will be duly analysed and incorporated in the policy-making process so that it serves aspirations of our enterprising youth. He said that the youth is a most powerful force for transformational change adding that with their demographic size and more importantly their fresh ideas and energy, the youth can lead the way to sustainable human development if provided with a conducive environment.

He said that 60 percent of the population consist of youth so it's government priority to make them economically independent for the progress of the country.