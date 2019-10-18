Kamyab Jawan Program to empower youth: Shahzad Gul

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Program Executive of Prime Minister 's Startup Pakistan Program Shahzad Gul Friday said that after long and pregressive efforts, first program of PM Kamyab Jawan Program had been launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan for socio economic empowerment of youth.

Kamyab Jawan was an eco-system development focusing on youth skills enhancement, helping them to build the entrepreneurship career and to support them through a financial graduation programme.

A digital platform for socio economic empowerment of youth had been developed.

There was a huge youth population in Pakistan, and it was important to address their issues.

The government had given a priority to youth to make them economically strong which was essential for the welfare and development of Pakistan.

Youth participation in the economic race of any country was indicative of national development. It affected social as well as monetary advancement of the society.

The youth programme consisted of the six programs, Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES!), Hunarmand Jawan (Skills For All) Program, Green Youth Movement, Startup Pakistan Program, National Internship Program And Jawan Markaz, Gul added.

Shahzad Gul said that launch of Kamyab Jawan Program will pave the way towards PM's Startup Pakistan Program which aimed to provide the entrepreneurs access to foreign and international investors through the exposure of innovations, skills, techniques and inventions.

"We are connecting online community of students, alumni, researchers and industry to encourage collaboration in developing innovation driven enterprises. It would also offer support business incubation center workshops, one-on-one mentoring and give guidelines to the students by connecting the incubator to a global pool of investors."He congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Usman Dar SAPM on youth affairs and all the team who contributed to make this programme launched in such short time.