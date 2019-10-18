UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamyab Jawan Program To Empower Youth: Shahzad Gul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:57 PM

Kamyab Jawan Program to empower youth: Shahzad Gul

Program Executive of Prime Minister's Startup Pakistan Program Shahzad Gul Friday said that after long and pregressive efforts, first program of PM Kamyab Jawan Program had been launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan for socio economic empowerment of youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Program Executive of Prime Minister's Startup Pakistan Program Shahzad Gul Friday said that after long and pregressive efforts, first program of PM Kamyab Jawan Program had been launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan for socio economic empowerment of youth.

Kamyab Jawan was an eco-system development focusing on youth skills enhancement, helping them to build the entrepreneurship career and to support them through a financial graduation programme.

A digital platform for socio economic empowerment of youth had been developed.

There was a huge youth population in Pakistan, and it was important to address their issues.

The government had given a priority to youth to make them economically strong which was essential for the welfare and development of Pakistan.

Youth participation in the economic race of any country was indicative of national development. It affected social as well as monetary advancement of the society.

The youth programme consisted of the six programs, Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES!), Hunarmand Jawan (Skills For All) Program, Green Youth Movement, Startup Pakistan Program, National Internship Program And Jawan Markaz, Gul added.

Shahzad Gul said that launch of Kamyab Jawan Program will pave the way towards PM's Startup Pakistan Program which aimed to provide the entrepreneurs access to foreign and international investors through the exposure of innovations, skills, techniques and inventions.

"We are connecting online community of students, alumni, researchers and industry to encourage collaboration in developing innovation driven enterprises. It would also offer support business incubation center workshops, one-on-one mentoring and give guidelines to the students by connecting the incubator to a global pool of investors."He congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Usman Dar SAPM on youth affairs and all the team who contributed to make this programme launched in such short time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business All Government Industry Race

Recent Stories

KPK Governor, CM call on Prime Minister

1 minute ago

Parliamentarians visit Child Protection Bureau

1 minute ago

Ulema laud Prime Minister for effectively raising ..

1 minute ago

Trump Harming His People, Mankind - Bolivian Presi ..

1 minute ago

MOFAIC warns Emiratis against travel to Lebanon

1 hour ago

'Pb govt making efforts to ensure health of mother ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.