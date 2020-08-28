UrduPoint.com
Kamyab Jawan Program To Provide Employment To One Million Youth, Says Usman Dar

Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:01 PM

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one million youth, says Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar called on Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and sought his support for Kamyab Jawan program.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2020) Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer assured the government's all sort of financial support to 'Kamyab Jawan' program to make it successful.

Talking to Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar in Islamabad today [Friday], he said youth are an asset and they will prove to be helpful in the country's progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Usman Dar said Kamyab Jawan program will provide employment to one million youth.

He said the youth, who received money from the program have started business activities. They two leaders also discussed in detail the plan for the new responsibilities of the Tiger Force.

