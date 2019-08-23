Kamyab Jawan Programme, a multi-dimensional initiative of PTI govt to empower youth

Appreciating the fact that youth was always a precious asset of country and regarded as catalyst to social and economic development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has rightly brought about an inclusive 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' to cash in and provide opportunities to young lot to architect bright future of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):Appreciating the fact that youth was always a precious asset of country and regarded as catalyst to social and economic development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has rightly brought about an inclusive 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' to cash in and provide opportunities to young lot to architect bright future of the country.

To take full advantage of youth's potential, the PTI Government has brought comprehensive and multi-dimensional 'Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme' to help youth and fresh graduates of colleges and universities by acquiring dignified employment and secure a platform to prove their mettle in fields of their choice and contribute in the process of national development.

Officials told APP that Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally launch the Kamyab Jawan Programme next month aimed at providing employment and business opportunities to youth of Pakistan.

Hundreds of thousands of youth, fresh graduates and post graduate students of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and erstwhile Fata were all set to get benefit from this multi-faceted program and play constructive role in process of national development.

"The program is a great blessing for youth of Pakistan especially of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. I belong to a middle family and will apply along with my friends for it shortly once it was formally unfolded by the Prime Minister," said Ehtisham Khan, a BS student of Urdu Department of Government College, Peshawar.

"The applications of most of graduated youths seeking employment in public and private sectors were rejected due to lack of experiences and the internship programme under this programme would help provide great opportunities to youth to get required experiences along with monetary support," he said.

Like, Ehtisham Khan, hundreds of thousands of youth of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and erstwhile Fata were ready to get apply for this landmark programs after formally launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan next month.

Under this programme, the government would provide loans worth Rs100 billion to youth during five years for different projects, education, skill training, entrepreneurships and civic engagement besides providing them a proper platform to excel.

This programme comprises of two categories. In the first category, the youth would be provided loans from Rs 100,000 to Rs 500,000 to start their own business in area of their choice while in the second category, loans up to Rs five million would be provided.

The guarantee of third person for acquisition of loans has been abolished and the youth could directly secure loans from National Bank, Bank of Khyber and Bank of Punjab directly in the first phase under the programme.

More than 500,000 youths would be given soft loans worth Rs 100 billion under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The programme was mainly comprised on six flagship initiatives comprising Youth Entrepreneurship scheme, Skill for All Programme, Startup Pakistan, Green Youth Movement, Internship Programme and Jawan Markaz for socio-economic empowerment of youth.

Under 'Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme', Govt would provide subsidised business loans to young aspiring entrepreneurs for the promotion of Small and Medium Entrepreneurship (SME) sector carrying huge potential for generating employment opportunities for skilled workforce.

The PTI led Government under 'Skill for All Programme' will impart technical and vocational training to about 150,000 youth, both in conventional and high-end technological trades.

Likewise, an extensive training would be provided to young entrepreneurs under 'Startup Pakistan Programme' to help them conceive, incubate, and mature their business plans through access to digital incubation platforms.

Under 'Green Youth Movement', small grants would be provided to youth to bring economic innovative solutions to tackle environmental and climate change challenges and utilize their potential to make Pakistan clean and green in line with PM's vision.

The Government would provide professional training to undergraduate and postgraduate students under the program, which will help get required experiences and vocational training to compete at national and international level especially in private sector.

The inclusive 'Jawan Markaz', a one-stop solution for youth-related issues at the grassroots level, would provide access to sports and other youth engagement activities besides opportunities for career counseling, mentoring and access to a host of digital services.

A framework of National Youth Development Strategic Road map had been completed and National Youth Council had been set up. It was expected that around one million youth of the country would gain maximum benefits of "Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme" in its first phase.

To economically empower women of Pakistan, Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) has planned to reserve separate quota of young women in the programme to become economically self sufficient.

Similarly, minority youth would be encouraged to participate in the program for speedy progress and development besides acquiring dignified employment opportunities in areas of their choice.