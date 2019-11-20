(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has accommodated marginalized and minority youth in Prime Minister's "Kamyab Jawan Programme" (KJP) to uplift them socially and economically

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has accommodated marginalized and minority youth in Prime Minister's "Kamyab Jawan Programme" (KJP) to uplift them socially and economically.

According to an official, they would be provided with an equal opportunities as other citizens enjoy their civic rights as citizen of Pakistan.

He said that for their empowerment special priority has been given to them in KJP for equal career development and employment pathways.

Minority youth would be given equivalent distribution of loans for their entrepreneur's skills, he stated.

He said that the PTI government was focusing on bringing youth of marginalized and minority groups in mainstream by ensuring them equal opportunities in all walks of life.

He said that minority's youth would be given special focus in next six segments of KJP to bring them into mainstream of the society.