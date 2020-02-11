Kamyab Jawan Programme aims to turn youth into 'job creators': Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Tuesday said youth would be emerged as 'job providers' in the country after the complete implementation of Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Tuesday said youth would be emerged as 'job providers' in the country after the complete implementation of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

"The present government has launched a landmark initiative for financial inclusion of youth through small and medium size loans along with skill development programme, especially in emerging fields," Usman Dar informed a delegation of British Council which met him here at the Prime Minister (PM) Office, said a press release received here.

The British Council delegation included its Regional Director South Asia Adrian Timothy Neil Chadwick , Country Director Pakistan Amir Hussain Ramzan and Regional Director Society South Asia Shazia Khawar.

Dar said huge investments were made in youth to capitalize on the enormous potential of the country.

"Pakistan has never witnessed such high number of youth population in its entire history. We want our youth to be job providers instead of job seekers." Briefing the meeting on various initiatives taken under the umbrella of the PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme, the SAPM said his government was focused on promoting the Entrepreneurship culture in the country.

Financial assistance along with relevant skills and mentorship would enable youth to successfully launch their businesses, he added.

Dar welcomed the Developing Inclusive and Creative Economies (DICE) fellowship programme of the British Council for grooming young entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

Adrian Timothy expressed his pleasure over launch of the PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme in Pakistan. British Council would support this initiative for optimization of its results for the youth, he added.

He said youth was a true agent of change and investments made in them would obviously pay back the society.

Dar emphasized that his government had prioratised youth as key area of intervention; considering the fact that about 68% of the population was comprised of youth.

He said the government had prepared the National Youth Development Framework for the first time in the country's history to guide policy makers in undertaking youth specific initiatives.