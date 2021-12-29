Kamyab Jawan Programme creates employment opportunity in KPK: Murad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that like nationwide, the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also starting their own businesses under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

In a tweet, he said "So far, 2.6 billion loans and stipends have been provided to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has created business and employment opportunities".

"Be a part of it and play a role in the development of the country", he added.