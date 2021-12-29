UrduPoint.com

Kamyab Jawan Programme Creates Employment Opportunity In KPK: Murad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 05:17 PM

Kamyab Jawan Programme creates employment opportunity in KPK: Murad

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that like nationwide, the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also starting their own businesses under Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that like nationwide, the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also starting their own businesses under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

In a tweet, he said "So far, 2.6 billion loans and stipends have been provided to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has created business and employment opportunities".

"Be a part of it and play a role in the development of the country", he added.

