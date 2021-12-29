Kamyab Jawan Programme Creates Employment Opportunity In KPK: Murad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 05:17 PM
Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that like nationwide, the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also starting their own businesses under Kamyab Jawan Programme
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that like nationwide, the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also starting their own businesses under Kamyab Jawan Programme.
In a tweet, he said "So far, 2.6 billion loans and stipends have been provided to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has created business and employment opportunities".
"Be a part of it and play a role in the development of the country", he added.