Kamyab Jawan Programme Equally Benefits Youth From Every Corner; Above All Politics: Shibli Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 03:45 PM

Kamyab Jawan Programme equally benefits youth from every corner; above all politics: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Thursday said that the Kamyab Jawan Programme was above all politics and equally benefiting the youth belonging to each and every corner of the country.

He was speaking at a certificate and cheque distribution ceremony of Kamyab Jawan Programme held at the National University of Technology (NUTECH).

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar was also present on the occasion.

The federal minister observed that Pakistan lagged far behind in various sectors due to the ineffective policies of the governments in the past and even the countries acquired independence after Pakistan progressed more than it.

He said that Pakistan was fortunate to have a large bulk of young population and it was essential to equip them with the emerging skills required for building their future careers.

The federal minister said that the Information Technology exports of the country have registered an increase which was a good sign.

He stated that the policies have been in place in the past but the present government has set priorities.

He said that Kamyab Jawan Programme was a revolutionary initiative, which would ensure job opportunities for the youth through providing them soft loans and training in conventional and modern trades. "Young people will give jobs instead of looking for jobs", he added.

The Kamyab Jawan Programme is our government's flagship programme. The new generation has to take full advantage of these opportunities and play their vibrant role for steering the country towards the era of progress and development.

