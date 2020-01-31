Kamyab Jawan programme gift for youth from PM: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Thursday said the year of 2020 would be made for youth as Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Ehsaas Kafalat Programme for deserving families on Friday

Ehsaas is the most comprehensive programme of the government for the welfare of the poor people and transparency will be ensured in the Kafalat Programme, he added.

He said under Ehsaas Kafalat programme, two thousand rupees will be given to each deserving family per month, for which their bank accounts have been opened.

Talking to PTV, he said Kamyab Jawan programme was the gift for the youth from the prime minister and they could get benefits through it.

He said youth could make themselves as job creators rather then job seekers through the programme, adding the programme was totally based on merit but not on nepotism.

Usman Dar said youth was the backbone of any country and this programme would be helpful fro making themselves as self-sufficient and they could play their role effectively in development of the country.

He said the Kamyab Jawan and Esas Kafalat programmes were being started as per vision of the prime minister because he wanted to see youth as successful, adding it was a comprehensive, transparent, unbiased and merit based and had age limit from 18 to 45 years.

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) had decided to start the disbursement of loans to the successful applicants under the Kamyab Jawan Programme after completing all the required formalities, he added.

He said they would strictly follow merit and transparency in the processing and disbursement of loans to the potential entrepreneurs.

It would not only create employment opportunities for the youth but would also contribute remarkably to the national economic growth, he added.

Replying to a question, he said one million more people would be included in it , adding seven million women from the seventy districts could be benefited by this programme and remaining districts would also be included soon.

Eligible women would get stipend of Rs2,000 during the coming two months, he added.

Kamyab Jawan Programme was started from Rs100 billion and amount could be doubled after its success, he added.

The special assistant said the government would start Islamic Banking soon for the second phase of this programme to maximum facilitate the people.

The Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) was launched under the banner of Kamyab Jawan Programme in October last year under which Rs100 billion allocated for the youth and loans ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs5 million would be disbursed among the youth coming up with practicable business ideas.